Make admissions procedure student-friendly: ACADEMICIAN

Anantapur: Students and their parents including academic observers urged the AP State Council for Higher Education (APSCHE) to ensure that the private universities conduct admission process only after exhausting seats in state universities, failing which the admission process in private universities should be completed by July 31 of every academic year.

Noted academician and principal of a private engineering college M Suresh Babu told The Hans India that the information about the courses, affiliation, approvals and intake should be placed in the website of every private university.

Not even a single university displays the course intake details. Tuition fee, admission fee, university affiliation fee, infrastructure fee, college fee and other fee details should be mandatory in the college website. Otherwise the affiliation of the concerned university should be cancelled by APSCHE.

He demanded that the APSCHE should appoint an ombudsman with independent authority to look after the student grievances. Thousands of students have deposited their SSC, Intermediate, Diploma Marks memorandums and original degree certificates.

M Tech/MCA/MBA students who have completed their course in 2019 have not received their provisional certificates/original degree certificates/marks memos, the same is the case with B Tech and Diploma students.

The government of AP has confirmed the fee structure for B Tech/BSc Agriculture/ Horticulture/Forestery/ B Pharma & B Arch courses for the academic session 2021-22 and the same fee structure shall be applicable to 2022-23 as well.

Students aspiring for admission through AP EAPCET 2021 counselling must note that the government will reimburse the full fee amount for the candidates belonging to economically weaker sections such as EWS, SC, ST, BC etc and an income certificate is mandatory to obtain for fee reimbursement. This year 35 per cent B Tech seats in private universities of AP shall be filled under the convener quota of AP EAPCET 2021 counselling. These universities have already sent a tentative fee structure and APSCHE has approved the fee structure under the convener quota. A total number of 2,330 B Tech seats in 4 Private Universities to be filled through AP EAMCET 2021 Counselling. The proposals were made for amendments to AP Private University Act, 2006 focusing on providing quality education to the students, who are socially and financially backward, and fill 35 per cent seats under government quota in private universities. All the private universities have conducted entrance examinations in the month of June and admitted students in July. Students, who were admitted in various private universities, have secured good ranks in EAPMCET, now they are worried they may have to forego their fees if they choose to cancel their admissions and attend counseling. He urged the APSCHE to clear all the uncertainties in students and make admission procedures student-friendly.