Sricharan Pakala promises a unique sonic experience in ‘Shambala’

Actor Aadi Saikumar’s upcoming film Shambala is gearing up for a grand theatrical release on December 25. Produced by Rajashekhar Annabhimoju and Mahidhar Reddy under the Shining Pictures banner and directed by Ugandhar Muni, the film features Archana Iyer, Swasika, Ravi Varma, Madhunandan, and Shiva Karthik in pivotal roles. Music for the film has been composed by Sricharan Pakala, who recently interacted with the media as part of the promotional campaign.

Speaking about the project, Sricharan Pakala revealed that Shambala blends multiple themes, including scientific and mythological elements, making it a fresh experience for him as a composer. He said he began work immediately after hearing the story, praising director Ugandhar Muni’s deep understanding of sound and his team’s passion for detail. According to Pakala, the film demanded an extraordinary soundscape to maintain suspense and occasionally mislead the audience as part of the narrative.

He highlighted that the film features four songs that are organically woven into the story, along with a powerful background score. Drawing from his love for mythological stories, Pakala used a wide range of instruments and even custom-made equipment to create a distinct sonic identity. He also credited the producers for giving the team creative freedom, adequate time, and resources, ensuring the film was made without compromises.

Pakala added that Shambala marks a new phase for Aadi Saikumar, promising a beautiful melody, a striking end-title song, and immersive sound design best experienced in theatres.