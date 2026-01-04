Make crime prevention top priority in 2026: SP Satish

Puttaparthi: District SP S Satish Kumar has directed police officials to make crime prevention top priority in 2026, with special focus on effective investigation, speedy trials and public safety.

Chairing the annual crime review meeting in Puttaparthi on Saturday, the SP reviewed the performance of DSPs, CIs and SIs across the district. He instructed officials to strengthen trial monitoring to ensure higher conviction rates in courts and take strict action against ganja trafficking, gambling, cricket betting and cockfights.

Emphasising property crime control, he called for faster detection of theft cases and improvement in recovery rates. Special attention was sought on POCSO cases, crimes against women and children, missing children cases and grave offences. The SP ordered enhanced surveillance on rowdy-sheeters and habitual offenders, increased night patrols, daily drunk-and-drive checks, and continuous monitoring at border check-posts with CCTV surveillance. He also stressed visible policing, drone surveillance to curb anti-social activities, and installation of CCTV cameras at key locations.

Road safety measures, awareness programmes in accident-prone zones, cordon-and-search operations in urban colonies, and regular public grievance redressal were also reviewed. Officers were instructed to initiate preventive actions such as PD Act and bind-over proceedings where required.