Man held with 10L of illicit liquor

Puttaparthi: Aspart of the Navodayam 2.0 initiative, officials from the Puttaparthi Prohibition and Excise Station conducted a raid near Kondakinda Thanda Cross in Nallamada Mandal on Wednesday. During the operation, Vaditya Rajagopal Naik, a resident of Kothapalli Thanda, was arrested for possessing 10 litres of illicit liquor.

A case was registered against the accused, and he was produced before the JFCM Court in Kadiri. The Magistrate ordered 15 days of judicial remand. The raid was led by Prohibition and Excise Inspector Nagaraju, along with Head Constables Suresh Babu and Nagabhushanam, and Constables Murali Krishna, Narasimhareddy, and Allabaksh.