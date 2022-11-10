Man murdered on the pretext of being police informer in Mulugu

The Maoists allegedly murdered Sabaka Gopal of Kondapuram village in Venkatapuram mandal on the pretext of being a police informer and released a letter in the name of Wajedu Area Committee stating that those who act as informers to police will be punished in the public.



According to the details, when Gopal was at his house on Wednesday night, five suspects came to his house, Gopal who noticed them ran outside.

However, he who was chased by maoists has been caught and taken near to the village and indiscriminately stabbed him with knives and hacked him to death.

The locals said that after ascertaining that Gopal was dead in a pool of blood, they fled into the nearby forest raising slogans of Lal salam.