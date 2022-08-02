Man washes away in the stream amid heavy rains in Kurnool district

Amid continuous rain in the Kurnool district since midnight on Monday. Due to these heavy rains, streams and bends are flowing furiously. The stream is overflowing near Nerawada of Kallur mandal.

Against this backdrop, five locals held each other's hands and tried to cross the stream, however, a man slipped into a raging stream and washed away. The person who has washed away in the stream was identified as Maddileti whose body was found in the nearby thorn bushes.

On the other hand, the Netravati river is overflowing in Halaharvi mandal and people are suffering due to water entering Netravati village. Meanwhile, Nandi Kotkur was flooded due to the heavy rain that fell in the Nandyal district during the night submerging Maruti Nagar, Haji Nagar, Vilekari Colony, and Saibaba Colony.

Many two-wheelers were swept away in the flood waters. As the flood water entered the Maruti Nagar Colony, people were sitting on the top of the roofs throughout the night to save their lives.