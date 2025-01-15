Manchu Manoj Meets Nara Lokesh

Actor Manchu Manoj's recent meeting with Andhra Pradesh Minister Nara Lokesh in Naravaripalle has created quite a stir across the state. The meeting, lasting approximately 45 minutes, however, it is learned that the duo had not discussed on the property dispute.

The day before their discussion, Manoj had made headlines by erecting hundreds of flex banners at his father, Mohan Babu's college in Tirupati. However, to his dismay, these banners were removed by bouncers by the following morning. The combination of the meeting and the subsequent removal of the banners has fueled speculation and interest among the public.