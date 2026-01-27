Markapur sets 15% growth rate target

Markapur: District Joint Collector Puli Srinivasulu unfurled the national flag at SVKP College grounds in Markapur on Monday during the 77th Republic Day celebrations. Addressing the gathering, he outlined ambitious plans to achieve a 15 percent growth rate over the next five years by optimally utilising district resources. He highlighted the state government’s P-4 scheme, aimed at eradicating poverty and treating citizens as valuable assets. He emphasised the effective implementation of the public grievance redressal system ‘Meekosam’ with special focus on revenue issues. For farmers, initiatives include soil testing, subsidised seeds, implementation of the PM Kisan scheme, distribution of CCRC cards, agricultural mechanisation, and Kisan drones.

The Government departments showcased their programmes through tableaus and exhibition stalls. The Panchayat Raj department won first prize for best tableau, while Rural Irrigation secured first place among exhibition stalls.

Certificates of appreciation were awarded to 255 officials and volunteers for exemplary service.