Mass protests held for retention of the original name of Konaseema district

Amalapuram: Thousands of people made a long march under the aegis of Konaseema Parirakshana Samithi, Konaseema Sadhana Samiti, Konaseema Udyama Samiti and other organisations to District Collectorate and seized it by raising slogans. All of them unanimously expressed that they don't want any other name except Konaseema district on Tuesday.

There was a tense atmosphere and heated exchange of words between the police and the protesters. The protesters also pelted stones on the police. Consequently a tense atmosphere prevailed between the police and the agitating people.

Ultimately the police resorted to lathi charge on the protesters and dragged the protesters to the police station. The protesters raised slogans CM Down CM Down. However, the police prevented the entry of protesters into Amalapuram town.

The lathi charge infuriated the protesters and they loudly shouted slogans against the government and demanded for the retainment of the name Konaseema district without any prefix or suffix. The organisation gave a call stating Chalo Amalapuram on Tuesday and consequently huge gatherings were witnessed in Amalapuram.