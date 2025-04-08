Mass Upanayanam for Brahmin boys organised

Vijayawada: Sri Gayatri Society organised a Mass Upanayanam for Brahmin boys at Sri Gayatri Kalyana Mandapam at Satyanarayanapuram here on Monday.

Amidst Vedic hymns and with former MLA Malladi Vishnu as the chief guest, the programme was conducted in a grand manner.

The young boys were informed of the conditions they have to follow after putting on the sacred thread known as Yajnopavitam.

Addressing the gathering, Malladi Vishnu said that Trikala Sandhya Vandanam would result in unlimited wealth, health and long life.

Gayatri Mata would bless the boys who undergo Upanayanam at an early age.

He complimented Sri Gayatri Society for extending its service to the Brahmin community for over one decade.

He appealed to the boys to perform Trikala Sandhya Vandanam - morning, noon and evening - without fail by reciting Gayatri mantram.

He suggested to the Brahmin boys to undergo Upanayanam before 16 years of age.

Corporator Sarvani Murthy, Gayatri Society chairman Ganti Eswar, treasurer JK Subba Rao, Challa Hari Kumar, Sanath, Chand Sarma, Challa Sudhakar and others also participated.