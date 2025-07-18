Live
MCT bags Super Swachh League award
Highlights
Tirupati: Municipal Corporation of Tirupati (MCT) bagged the prestigious Super Swachh League award for cleanliness. Tirupati Mayor Dr R Sirisha along with Municipal Administration and Urban Development Secretary Suresh Kumar and Corporation Commissioner Narapureddy Mourya received the award from President Droupadi Murmu at a function in New Delhi on Thursday.
In the nation-wide Swachh Survekshan competition, Tirupati was selected for its best performance in sanitation and neighborhood cleanliness. Commissioner Mourya thanked the officials and field staff for the national level award and also the people of Tirupati for supporting corporation to get the award.
