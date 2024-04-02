Mekapati Vikram Reddy campaigns in 3, 4, 5 wards in Atmakuru Municipality

MLA Mekapati Vikram Reddy of Atmakuru highlighted Chief Minister Jagan's agenda for the welfare of all communities and eradication of poverty in the state. The election campaign kickstarted in the 3rd, 4th, and 5th wards of Atmakuru Municipal over the weekend.

During his visit to the municipal area, MLA Mekapati was warmly received by local public representatives and councilors. He went door-to-door, discussing welfare schemes and urging residents to vote for the fan symbol in the upcoming elections.

MLA Mekapati elaborated on the development and welfare programs implemented in the past four and a half years under Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. He emphasized that Jagan has fulfilled promises made during the Prajasankalpa Padayatra, gaining the people's trust. MLA Mekapati stressed that Jagan's re-election would lead to more welfare initiatives.

He mentioned that the government allocated Rs.10 lakh in development funds through the Jagananna Gadapa Gadapa program, benefiting residents of the 5th ward with Rs.5.40 crores for welfare projects. Additionally, 55 individuals were granted house plots in the Jagananna layout within the ward.

MLA Mekapati assured residents that all suggested basic facilities within the ward would be completed in the near future. He encouraged voters to support Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and the fan symbol in the upcoming elections, referencing Jagan's efforts in pressing the button 130 times to implement welfare schemes for the people.