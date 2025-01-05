Live
- Two engines of crashed Jeju Air jet moved to hangar for investigation
- CM Stalin announces $1 million prize for deciphering Indus Valley civilisation
- NGT issues notice to Delhi govt on plea alleging land for afforestation under illegal encroachment
- Two Arrested in CMR College Case for Misconduct in Girls' Hostel
- 4-lane Banihal bypass ready: Nitin Gadkari on J&K's critical infrastructure development
- Heavy snow blankets South Korea's wider Seoul, eastern region
- Centre to launch PLI scheme 1.1 for boosting steel manufacturing tomorrow
- PFI Pulwarisharif case: NIA arrests key accused at IGI airport
- Krithi Shetty and her million-dollar smile
- Vijay Kaniska and Garima Chouhan’s ‘Kalavaram’ gets a grand launch
Just In
Midday meal facility will enhance student attendance, health: Collector Venkateswar
The Dokka Seethamma Midday Meal Scheme for junior college students began across the district on Saturday.
Tirupati: The Dokka Seethamma Midday Meal Scheme for junior college students began across the district on Saturday. Highlighting its commitment to education and student welfare, district Collector Dr S Venkateswar and Venkatagiri MLA K Ramakrishna emphasised that the programme would enhance student attendance and health enabling them to focus on their studies.
They launched the programme at the Venkatagiri Government Junior College, which was also attended by Municipal Chairperson Bhanupriya and other officials. Speaking at the event, the Collector noted that the Education Minister had initiated the scheme State-wide, covering 21 government junior colleges in the district.
The Collector also highlighted other educational reforms, such as phased fee reimbursement for tuition arrears, ensuring that no student is barred from examinations. He urged students to balance academics with sports and exercise while responsibly using social media for constructive purposes. Encouraging students to explore diverse career opportunities, he pointed to the industrial hubs in the district, like Sri City as sources of employment and entrepreneurship.
Venkatagiri MLA Ramakrishna lauded the Chief Minister’s forward-thinking policies and commitment to public welfare. Highlighting the midday meal program’s convenience for working parents, he noted that it addresses students’ nutritional needs and supports their academic progress.
Municipal Chairperson Bhanupriya called on students to recognise the critical role of intermediate education in shaping their futures and to excel academically. As part of the event, the dignitaries served meals to the students and dined with them, reinforcing the program’s significance.
District Intermediate Officer Viswanatha Naik, Venkatagiri Government Junior College Principal Ravi Kumar, lecturers, other officials, staff and local residents were present.