Midday meal facility will enhance student attendance, health: Collector Venkateswar

Tirupati: The Dokka Seethamma Midday Meal Scheme for junior college students began across the district on Saturday. Highlighting its commitment to education and student welfare, district Collector Dr S Venkateswar and Venkatagiri MLA K Ramakrishna emphasised that the programme would enhance student attendance and health enabling them to focus on their studies.

They launched the programme at the Venkatagiri Government Junior College, which was also attended by Municipal Chairperson Bhanupriya and other officials. Speaking at the event, the Collector noted that the Education Minister had initiated the scheme State-wide, covering 21 government junior colleges in the district.

The Collector also highlighted other educational reforms, such as phased fee reimbursement for tuition arrears, ensuring that no student is barred from examinations. He urged students to balance academics with sports and exercise while responsibly using social media for constructive purposes. Encouraging students to explore diverse career opportunities, he pointed to the industrial hubs in the district, like Sri City as sources of employment and entrepreneurship.

Venkatagiri MLA Ramakrishna lauded the Chief Minister’s forward-thinking policies and commitment to public welfare. Highlighting the midday meal program’s convenience for working parents, he noted that it addresses students’ nutritional needs and supports their academic progress.

Municipal Chairperson Bhanupriya called on students to recognise the critical role of intermediate education in shaping their futures and to excel academically. As part of the event, the dignitaries served meals to the students and dined with them, reinforcing the program’s significance.

District Intermediate Officer Viswanatha Naik, Venkatagiri Government Junior College Principal Ravi Kumar, lecturers, other officials, staff and local residents were present.