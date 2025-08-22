Minister assures help to weavers of Addampalli

Vijayawada: The state government is committed to resolving the issues faced by weavers in the Ramachandrapuram constituency, said handlooms and textiles minister S Savitha. She gave this assurance during a meeting with labour minister Vissamsetti Subhash at the state Secretariat on Thursday.

Minister Subhash expressed his delight over the schemes recently announced to support weavers on National Handloom Day. He brought the problems of weavers in his Ramachandrapuram constituency to minister Savitha’s attention, specifically requesting her help in resolving issues concerning the weavers’ society in Addampalli village.

Savitha said that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is dedicated to the economic upliftment of weavers, aiming to provide them with year-round employment. She highlighted several initiatives, including the free electricity scheme, a 5 per cent GST reimbursement exemption, and the allocation of thrift funds. She also mentioned the ‘Netanna Bharosa’ scheme, which will provide an annual stipend of Rs 25,000 to each weaver, a decision she said would greatly benefit the community.

Minister Savitha affirmed the coalition government’s resolve to address the problems of weavers and expressed her readiness to work on the issues of the Ramachandrapuram constituency. Minister Subhash was accompanied by several coalition leaders, party workers, and weavers during the meeting.