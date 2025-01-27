Minister consoles fire accident victims

Guntur: Minister for Civil Supplies Dr Nadendla Manohar said in the gas cylinder explosion at Sobhanadri Puram village of Eluru district, 14 persons sustained severe burn injuries and out of them 7 victims have been shifted to the GGH in Guntur city for better treatment.

He visited the GGH in Guntur city on Sunday and enquired about the health condition of fire accident victims. A 3-year-old boy died while undergoing treatment on Sunday.

Speaking to the media, the minister said he came here to console the victims and explain their health condition to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and try to get financial assistance from the CMRF to the victims. He said most of the victims sustained burn injuries were daily wage workers and stressed the need to extend financial assistance to them. He said he directed the doctors to render better treatment to the patients undergoing treatment at Eluru Government Hospital.

Meanwhile, when Dr Nadendla Manohar was coming to Guntur from Vijayawada city, a youth was injured in the bike collision. The minister who noticed the incident, stopped his vehicle and administered first aid. He sent the patient to the Help Hospital in Vijayawada city by 108 vehicle.