Minister inaugurates Mahbub Khan Park

Nellore: MA & UD Minister Ponguru Narayana assured that he will work for comprehensive development of Nellore city, after inaugurating Mahbub Khan Municipal Park at Chinna Bazar of 44th division, which was renovated recently, here on Wednesday.

Claiming that he had developed about 100 parks by spending more funds during his term as minister in 2014, Narayana criticised that YSRCP during its tenure had totally neglected development of parks. Due to this gym equipment in parks were damaged and parks became centre for anti-social activities, he pointed out.

‘Now the NDA government is keen on developing all the parks through ‘Green Corporation’ in a phased manner and it started with Mahbub Khan Municipal Pak in the city,’ he stated. CCTV cameras will be installed and watchman will be appointed in all parks across the State.

The Minister informed that drinking water problem in the city and pending underground drainage works will be completed in the next six months. He informed that the government had sanctioned Rs 50 crore for the construction of wall around big drains.

Minister Narayana has distributed cheques worth Rs 16.81 lakh to 17 beneficiaries under CMRF at his office.

Municipal Commissioner Surya Teja, and local party leaders were present.