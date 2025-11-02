Minister Janardhan distributes pensions at Kovelakuntla

Kovelakuntla: State Minister for Roads & Buildings, Investments and Infrastructure BC Janardhan Reddy took part in the NTR Bharosa Social Pension Distribution programme held at Santapeta in Kowvelakuntla of Banaganapalle constituency on Saturday.

The Minister personally visited the homes of beneficiaries, enquired about their well-being, and handed over pensions at their doorsteps.

He also interacted with residents to understand local civic issues, infrastructure needs, and public grievances firsthand.

Addressing the gathering, Minister Janardhan Reddy said that Andhra Pradesh has become a role model in the country for implementing welfare programmes on a massive scale under the leadership of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. “The coalition government led by Chandrababu Naidu is dedicated to the development and welfare of every citizen,” he said, noting that the government fulfilled its promise by increasing the monthly pension from Rs 3,000 to Rs.4,000 immediately after assuming office.

He pointed out that pensions are being disbursed to more than 64 lakh beneficiaries on the 1st of every month and that the government has introduced a facility allowing elderly citizens to draw up to three months’ pension at a time for their convenience.

The Minister further stated that flagship welfare schemes such as Thalliki Vandhanam, Sthree Shakti, and Annadata Sukhibhava are being successfully implemented across the State.

Criticising the previous YSRCP regime, he said that its leaders, who had deceived the poor with unfulfilled promises of increasing pensions from ₹2,000 to ₹3,000, are now engaging in baseless political criticism.

“The present government is not only delivering welfare benefits to every eligible person but is also transforming villages through the creation of CC roads, drains, and other infrastructure,” he added.

Reaffirming the government’s commitment, Janardhan Reddy said that the coalition government under the collective leadership of Narendra Modi, Chandrababu Naidu, and Pawan Kalyan is moving forward with coordination and purpose.

“We have already implemented 90 percent of the assurances given to the people and will soon fulfill the remaining promises,” he declared.

The Minister also announced that house site pattas will soon be distributed to the poor and asserted that a party which has lost public trust, like the YSRCP, has no moral right to criticise a people-oriented and development-driven coalition government.