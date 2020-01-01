Minister M Srinivasa Rao makes surprise visit to Gurukul school

Visakhapatnam: Tourism Minister M. Srinivasa Rao made a surprise visit to Bheemunipatnam Government Hospital on Tuesday. He interacted with the patients and enquired about the facilities provided at the premises.

Some of the patients were accompanied by the relatives and were shifted to other wards on wheelchairs without the assistance of hospital staff. ' Noticing this, the Minister instructed the staff to provide better service to the patients.

He later distributed Y S R Baby Kits to pregnant women. Meanwhile, the Minister also visited Gurukul School in Bheemli and had lunch with students. He later advised the committee members serving midday meals to ensure providing delicious food to students.

Earlier, he also took part in many development projects, including laying foundation stones for new roads and drainage in Bheemunipatnam constituency.