Minister Savitha reviews arrangements for CM’s visit

Madakasira (Sri Sathya Sai District): Minister for BC Welfare S Savitha on Sunday inspected the helipad set up in Gundumala village of Madakasira mandal for the visit of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. The CM will distribute NTR Bharosa pension on August 1 here.
After inspecting the school buildings, the Minister met Sanjeevamma’s family, who will receive pension from CM Chandrababu Naidu.
Later speaking to reporters, Savitha said that Chandrababu Naidu is keeping his promise and continuing with several welfare schemes even though the State is in a deficit budget. Madakasira MLA MS Raju and others have accompanied the Minister during her visit.
