Minister urges sports bodies to show unity

Vijayawada: Minister for Transport, Youth Services and Sports Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy has called upon state-level sports bodies to shed internal disputes and work together for the future of players. He stressed that all associations must come onto a uniform platform to ensure collective progress. Within 15 months of the TDP-led NDA government assuming office, several sports programmes have been conducted successfully, he said.

A special meeting of the Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (SAAP) with state sports bodies was held at the Collectorate here on Monday. Minister Ramprasad Reddy, SAAP Chairman Animini Ravi Naidu, Vice Chairperson & Managing Director Bharani, and Grandhalaya Samstha Chairman Koteswara Rao participated in the meeting.

During the interaction, Minister Reddy urged associations to work at the grassroots level, identifying talented players in villages and nurturing them.

SAAP Chairman Ravi Naidu explained the government’s measures, including the recent DSC provisions and the implementation of 3% reservation for outstanding sportspersons.

SAAP VC & MD Bharani emphasised the importance of the “One State–One Association” system, stating that every state association must have at least 50% of district-level associations under its umbrella.