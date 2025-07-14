Minister visits animal birth control centre

Dharmavaram: Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav visited the Animal Birth Control (ABC) Centre in Dharmavaram on the third day of his padayatra, emphasising the government’s commitment to public health, sanitation and animal welfare.

During his visit, the Minister reviewed the infrastructure, medical staff availability, and sterilization processes at the ABC center. He expressed concern over the rising number of stray dogs in Dharmavaram estimated at around 3,000 and the associated risks to children and the elderly.

Minister Yadav directed municipal officials to initiate urgent measures for the control and regulation of street dog population. He stressed that sterilisation and vaccination efforts must be expedited and carried out strictly in accordance with the Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI) guidelines.

He stated that solutions to such issues should be humane and scientifically informed, and called for coordination between the municipal department and other relevant agencies. “We will handle the control of street dogs in a humane manner, aligned with national standards,” he said.

The Minister reiterated the government’s commitment to protecting public health, emphasising that vaccination drives would be intensified and subject to continuous monitoring.

He noted that strengthening ABC centres was part of a larger government initiative to maintain cleanliness and ensure a safe environment in urban areas like Dharmavaram.

Satya Kumar appreciated the positive public response, saying it reflects trust in the government and helps guide policy decisions. “Responsive governance that addresses public needs is our priority,” he affirmed.

The visit was also attended by Municipal Commissioner Pramod Kumar, DE Prakash, Rural president Chandrudu, Samson, Bhaskar, Pothukunta Raju, and several other local leaders.