Just In
MITS to hold National IP Yatra 2025 on March 21
Madanapalle: Madanapalle Institute of Technology & Science (MITS) will host National IP Yatra 2025, a two-day workshop on Intellectual Property (IP) and its role in innovation, on March 21-22.
MITS Correspondent Dr N Vijaya Bhaskar Choudary, Principal Dr C Yuvaraj and others released posters of the event here on Monday.
Being organised by Intellectual Property Facilitation Centre (IPFC), MITS, in association with the Ministry of MSME, Government of India, the workshop will cover patents, trademarks, copyrights, and Geographical Indications through expert talks, panel discussions, and one-on-one consultations. Free stalls will be provided for startups, industries, and innovators to showcase their work.
N Dwarkanath, president of RRR Education Academy; Dr R Tulasiram Naidu, Advisor R&D, Dr Shivayya, Associate Dean R&D and others were present.
For registration and details, participants can contact: 9848360295, 8712655132, 8712655138, 8712655134.