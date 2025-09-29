MJSS decides to relaunch Madanapalle district movement

Madanapalle: Madanapalle Jilla Sadhana Samithi (MJSS) has questioned the State government over the unfulfilled promise of creating Madanapalle district within the first six months of assuming power.

MJSS Convenor PTM Siva Prasad reminded that both Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Minister Nara Lokesh had assured people of district status, but even after 16 months in office, the commitment remains unaddressed.

Speaking at the second-phase preparatory meeting for the Madanapalle district movement held in Madanapalle on Sunday, several leaders criticised the government’s silence.

BT College correspondent YS Muniratnam, Congress state leader Reddisaheb, CPI state leader Thopu Krishnappa, Bahujan Sena state president B Srichandu, and BSP Punganur leader Advocate Srinivas were among those present.

They pointed out that local MLA Shahazahan Basha raised the demand for district status thrice in the Assembly, yet the Chief Minister and Minister Lokesh gave no response.

The leaders said this neglect has intensified public unrest in the region, compelling them to launch the second phase of the agitation.

MJSS leaders called upon netizens to amplify the demand through Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, WhatsApp, X, Telegram, and short films, ensuring the government hears the voice of Madanapalle’s people.

As part of the renewed movement, leaders announced a series of preparatory meetings will be held on October 5 at Piler, Madanapalle and Punganur to decide the future course of action.