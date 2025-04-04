MLA asks officials to prepare action plan on water problem

Tirupati: Nagari MLA Gali Bhanu Prakash urged the officials to draw an action plan to ensure that no drinking water shortage is experienced anywhere in Puttur mandal and town and Vadamalapeta mandal.

The MLA along with district collector Dr S Venkateswar held a meeting with officials in Puttur to review the development of two mandals and also Puttur town. Urging the officials to focus on sanitation and development of roads, he said no village should left out without proper road connection.

The officials should complete all the road pending works on war foot basis and also identify the villages which have no pucca road facility for laying roads.

Stating that the government decided to provide two cents each in urban area and three cents in villages to each of the homeless poor, he directed the officials to take up surveys on the poor still not having a permanent house for construction of houses under PM Awas Yojana. District collector S Venkateswar said the two mandals Vadamalapeta and Puttur have water problem compare to other areas in Tirupati district. He directed the officials to prepare asummer action plan to tackle the water shortage.

The panchayatraj officials should take the required steps for the repairs of bores to ensure their working under Krash programme to cope with the summer season. To provide employment during summer as there will be no agricultural activities, the officials should take up 10 works under Pallepanduga, including canals desilting, farm ponds, cattle sheds, trenching, rain harvesting, etc.,

He also directed the officials to identify the works including burial ground development, CC roads construction and CC drains construction for employment generation.

Puttur commissioner Manjunath Goud, MPDOs Ramesh Babu, Seshagiri Rao, DPO Suseeladevi, Irrigation EE Venkateswar Prasad were present.