MLA Srikanth Reddy fumes at Chandrababu and Rayapati Sambasiva Rao over false allegations on government

YSRCP MLA Gadikota Srikanth Reddy has come hard at the Telugu Desam Party chief and former chief minister Chandrababu Naidu for his malicious intention of playing dirty politics to stall the development works in the state. Speaking to media on Thursday, Srikanth Reddy responded to the High Court's verdict quashing government orders 81 and 85 pertaining to introduction in English medium in the government-run schools. He alleged that it is the conspiracy held by the TDP chief to stall the GO at the behest of his business binami's.

He termed it to dirty politics to stop the welfare programs initiated for the development of the poor and downtrodden people in the state. "Introduction of English medium in public schools is a one of the prestigious program of the government, which aims to provide the quality education to the poor and lower classes who could not afford to study in private schools paying huge sum of money, " Srikanth Reddy asserted. This is unfair on part of Chandrababu to resort to such vicious acts and stopping every aspect, which is doing good for public.

Srikanth further alleged that Chandrababu who sat in Hyderabad making his business activities firm and hatching a conspiracy to defame the government and stalling the development of the state by making false allegations especially over the COVID-19. He (Srikanth) has turned down the allegations raised on the government over the coronavirus. The government under the leadership of Jagan Mohan Reddy is taking all measures be it doing tests, distributing essential supplies and conducting tests to all the suspects. It is the greatness of the Jagan for providing financial aid of Rs.2000 to the coronavirus victims and also providing the quality food to those who are quarantined.

The government chief whip has asserted that people would not forgive Naidu who is against the people's wish and he said that Naidu had tow face the heat from the public for his dirty politics.

Srikanth Reddy also took a dig at Rayapati Sambasiva Rao who made sensation comments on Jagan of finishing him. Come into public before making wild comments on chief minister. "People will teach you a befitting reply, " Srikanth Reddy asserted.