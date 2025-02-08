MLA vows total development of Madanapalle

Madanapalle: Madanapalle MLA Shahjahan Basha announced a Rs 3,250 crore Jal Jeevan Mission project, sanctioned by Chief Min-ister N Chandrababu Naidu to address drinking water is-sues across the constituency here on Friday.

The project will provide water to 640 habitations through overhead tanks and pipelines.

He also revealed plans for a 100-ft road on Punganur Road, a Rs 300 crore outer ring road and development of the century-old BT College into a university. The MLA pledged to solve traffic and water problems, establish a tomato processing unit and complete summer storage tank works in Chippili and Guttakindapalle.

He criticised the previous YSRCP government for financial mismanagement and assured efforts to fully develop Madanapalle. Rajampet MP’s spokesperson RJ Venkatesh hailed the Jal Jeevan Mission project. He said progress was being achieved in various sectors through various schemes of the State and Central governments.