Modi governance a turning point in devpt: Purandeswari

Rajamahendravaram: BJP state president and Rajahmundry MP Daggubati Purandeswari stated that the past 11 years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s governance have significantly transformed India’s development landscape, bringing the benefits of progress directly to the people.

Speaking at a press conference at the BJP office here on Sunday, she said Modi, having personally experienced poverty, introduced numerous schemes focused on the welfare of the poor after assuming office in 2014. “His tenure has seen a balanced emphasis on both development and welfare,” she noted, adding that the PM is moving ahead with an unwavering commitment to achieving the goal of Viksit Bharat by 2047.

She said that before 2014, only 7 crore people had access to banking. Thanks to the Jan Dhan Yojana, over 55 crore people now benefit from banking services. Under the Jal Jeevan Mission, safe drinking water has reached 15 crore people, and 12 crore toilets were built under the Swachh Bharat Mission.

Purandeswari also spoke of key welfare schemes like the Ayushman Bharat health insurance programme, which has provided healthcare worth Rs 1.3 lakh crore to 9 crore citizens, and affordable medicines through Jan Aushadhi stores.

Reports by IMF, UNDP, and World Bank have affirmed that 25 crore people have been lifted out of poverty and poverty rates have dropped by 25%, she said.

She praised digital governance, citing that 49 per cent of global digital payments now happen in India, with 95 crores smartphones in use nationwide.

She credited direct benefit transfers (DBT) for curbing corruption and ensuring transparency.

On Andhra Pradesh, she criticised the previous government’s neglect of Amaravati but welcomed the current state government’s renewed focus. She noted the Centre’s Rs 15,000 crore funding through the World Bank and Rs 11,000 crore from HUDCO for Amaravati, in addition to Rs 20,000 crore for regional connectivity are making Amaravati a reality.

She also spoke of Centre’s continued support for the Polavaram project and Visakhapatnam Steel Plant. On a diplomatic front, she expressed pride in being part of India’s diplomatic delegation post-Operation Sindoor, visiting six nations, including the UK, Germany, and France to counter global misinformation on terrorism.

At the end of the event, Purandeswari was felicitated by MLC Somu Veerraju, BJP district president P. Nagendra, and other leaders.