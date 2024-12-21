More research required to develop tourist places: Min Parthasarathy

Puttaparthi: Minister for Information and Public Relations Kolusu Parthasarathy observed that thorough research on the importance of temples, places, and regions will help boost interest in the development of local areas into places of tourism interest. He made these remarks during the book launch of the revised edition ‘Architecture and Art of Vijayanagara – Lepakshi’, written by renowned writer and historian MyNaa Swamy in English.

Unveiling the book here on Friday, the Minister expressed hope that more books would be written by MyNaa Swamy for the benefit of society. Recently, the book ‘Architecture and Art of Vijayanagara Lepakshi’ received Best Publicity Book award from the Department of Tourism, Andhra Pradesh. MyNaa Swamy also released a book titled ‘Prachina Alayāla Vaibhōga’, written after researching the famous ancient temples in Sri Sathya Sai district, Puttaparthi.

During Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Lepakshi temple recently, MyNaa Swamy served as an interpreter to PM, providing insights on the history of Vijayanagara and the temple importance. MyNaa Swamy mentioned that he is currently researching various aspects of Vijayanagara empire, such as its history, culture, inscriptions, architectural wonders, religious practices, and temple structures, with the intention of publishing his discoveries in several languages in the nearest future.