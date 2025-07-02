MP bats for devpt of Nellore district

Nellore: The District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee(DISHAs) meeting was held in Nellore under chairmanship of Nellore MP Vemireddy Prabhakara Reddy on Tuesday. During the meeting, the MP has stressed for the need of coordination between public representatives and officials in creating awareness on Central Government schemes at lower level.

He also urged the public representatives to ensure in identifying the problems in rural areas especially problems being faced by the farmers in cultivation.

The DISHA Chairman has said that the aim of the Central Government is to make sure that its schemes reach the poor and it will not be fullfilled if there is no coordination between people’s representatives and officials.

Related to farming sector, the MP has disclosed that as many as 29,714 samples against proposal of 31,231 related to Soil Tests (Bhusara Parikshalu) were collected and sprinklers have been distributed to 5,700 farmers under Micro Irrigation Project(MIP) in the district.

He said that till date as many as 25,640 houses against sanction of 89,577 under Prime Minister Avas Yojana (PMAY) were completed in the district.

The MP said that it will be the responsibility of public representatives and officials to notice whether these schemes are properly implemented or not.

He that in case of any problems, they should bring them to his notice as he would find solution by taking the same issue to the notice of Central Government.

The MP said that Central Government has proposed to taken up 24 projects with Rs 30 crores fund under Rural Infrastructure Facilities Fund(RIFF) in the district very soon.

ZP Chairman Anam Arunamma urged the people to utilise the State and Central Governments schemes in a proper manner.

District Collector O Anand has said that officials to ensure to join more beneficiaries under Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana(PMUY) and Pradhana Mantri Fasal Bheema Yojana(PMPBY) in the district.

MLC Balli Kalyana Chakravarthi, ZP CEO Mohan Rao, Serpanches all over the district were present.