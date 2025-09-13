MP holds meet on establishment of arms depot

Eluru: Aspart of the ongoing efforts to set up a naval arsenal project worth Rs 2,000 crore in Polavaram constituency, a meeting was held with Navy officials at Eluru district Collectorate on Friday at the initiative of MP Putta Mahesh Kumar.

The MP, who participated in the meeting, recalled that a site inspection was also carried out in Jeelugumilli area for this project and asked the Navy officials on the progress of the project.

Navy officials said that 1,166 acres have been identified in Jeelugumilli area within the limits of three villages, and once the land acquisition is completed, the work will start soon, and it will be completed in 10 years.

The MP and MLAs, who intervened at this time, brought to the attention of the Navy officials the difficulties encountered during land acquisition of Polavaram project in the past. MP Putta Mahesh Kumar urged the Navy officials to give priority to solving the problems of the displaced and providing employment to the locals.

Later speaking to reporters, MP Putta Mahesh Kumar said that with the support of Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, he had insisted on bringing this Navy Arms Depot project to the Polavaram area with the aim of ensuring that backward remote areas also develop on par with cities. The Centre also approved their proposal because the coastal areas of Kakinada and Visakhapatnam are close to here, and MP Mahesh Kumar urged all the local people to use this opportunity, dispel misconceptions and cooperate.

Along with MP Mahesh Kumar, MLA Chirri Balaraju, Tricar Chairman Boragam Srinivasa Rao, Collector Vetriselvi, Navy officials and other government officials participated in the meeting held with the Navy officials.