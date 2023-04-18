MP P Midhun Reddy distributes 12K house sites in Pileru

Pileru (Annamayya district) : Rajampet MP P Midhun Reddy said that the government has decided to distribute house site pattas to 35 lakh homeless poor in the state.

Addressing a public meeting on the occasion of distribution of 12,000 house sites to beneficiaries under the housing for poor at Pileru mandal on Monday, the MP has described distribution of house site pattas as a 'historic' event and added the government has spent crores of rupees for purchasing the private lands with the aim to provide houses to every homeless poor in Pileru mandal.

He appealed to beneficiaries to construct houses as local MLA C Ramachandra Reddy and himself would extend all support for the same. He said that tenders for construction pipeline meant to provide water to all villages in the constituency was completed and the works would begin soon.

Pileru MLA C Ramachandra Reddy said that the state government has sanctioned Rs 25 crore for construction of 100-bedded hospital and proposed to construct 40 mineral water plants with an aim to provide safe drinking water to public. He said the government also proposed to purchase 10 acres of private land for distributing house site pattass in Kalikiri mandal soon.

Annamayya District Collector P S Girisha said that till date, 1.10 lakh house site pattas were distributed in the district and urged the beneficiaries to construct houses.

Minority Commission Chairman Iqbal Ahmadh, Rayachoti RDO Rangaswamy and Pileru former MLA G Viswanath Reddy were present.