MP pitches for coconut devpt board office in AP

Rajamahendravaram: Given State’s significant role in coconut production, Rajahmundry MP Daggubati Purandeswari has emphasised the urgent need to establish a dedicated Coconut Development Board office in the East Godavari district headquarters.

She stated that setting up an office in Rajamahendravaram would provide direct and timely support to farmers and urged immediate action from the government.

She raised the concerns of coconut farmers under Rule 377 in the Lok Sabha, highlighting the importance of strengthening coconut cultivation, improving rural livelihoods, and enhancing export potential.

India is the third-largest coconut producer in the world, and Andhra Pradesh ranks fourth in coconut cultivation at the national level, she added. The state has 1.23 lakh hectares of coconut plantations, primarily spread across Krishna, East Godavari, and West Godavari districts. As Kerala has reached saturation in coconut production, AP’s fertile soil and favorable climate offer immense potential for expansion, she explained.

The Coconut Development Board, which was established in 1981, provides crucial guidance on technical practices, disease control, quality planting materials, and fertiliser recommendations. However, with its headquarters in Kerala and no regional offices nearby, AP’s farmers face significant challenges in receiving timely assistance.

Purandeswari expressed concern over the recent outbreak of whitefly infestations, along with persistent diseases like bud rot, leaf rot, stem bleeding, and other diseases, which have severely affected coconut farmers. Due to the geographical distance from the Board, farmers struggle to access essential support services, such as disease management, insurance for tree climbers, and subsidies.

She urged the Central government to take immediate steps to set up a Coconut Development Board office in Rajamahendravaram, ensuring direct assistance to farmers, enhancing productivity, safeguarding livelihoods, and unlocking the full potential of the state’s agricultural sector.