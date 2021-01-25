Mudragada Padmanabham writes to SEC, expresses displeasure over its attitude towards govt.

Former MP and Kapu movement leader Mudragada Padmanabhan lamented the attitude of the state election commission towards the state government. He was incensed that it is not good for Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar to do politics being in a job. He was critical of the practice, saying it was the first time such a situation had been seen in India. "Do good deeds for the people or else give advice if possible," he said.

He expressed his doubts that an invisible force is suspected of being behind Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar. He said that he was watching Nimmagadda Ramesh's attack on the state government through media and appealed to stop fussing. He said it is not good to act as politicians and should hold elections depending on the situation in the state. Mudragada Padmanabhan wrote a letter to Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar to this extent of

On the other hand, the Supreme Court on Monday will hear a petition filed by the state government challenging the AP High Court's order upholding the Election Commission's schedule for holding panchayat elections in Andhra Pradesh. The bench comprising Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Justice Hrishikesh Roy will hear the petition. Apart from this, the petition filed by the Andhra Pradesh Employees Union will also be heard.