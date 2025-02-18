Live
- MP CM announces Rs 4 lakh ex-gratia to Bhind road victims
- DeepSeek sent South Korean user data to China's ByteDance: Regulator
- NIA arrests two in Karnataka for leaking sensitive Karwar naval base information to Pakistan
- ED raids 12 places in Rs 1,000 crore-CSR scam in Kerala
- Bhubaneswar: B Tech student from Nepal found dead in her hostel
- Mass nesting of Olive Ridley turtles begins near Rushikulya
- How to Save Tax on Salary: Effective Strategies for 2025
- 36K women went missing in Odisha in 5 yrs: CM Majhi
- Odisha can emerge as leader in fisheries sector: Guv
- Rally held to create awareness on cybercrimes
Just In
Municipal chairman among 19 join TDP
Piduguralla Municipal Chairman Subba Rao, Vice-Chairperson Unnam Bharati, and 17 municipal councillors joined the Telugu Desam Party
Guntur: Piduguralla Municipal Chairman Subba Rao, Vice-Chairperson Unnam Bharati, and 17 municipal councillors joined the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in the presence of MLA Yarapathineni Srinivasa Rao on Monday.
During the event, MLA Srinivasa Rao expressed his gratitude to the municipal councillors for unanimously electing Unnam Bharati as the Vice-Chairperson of Piduguralla. He commended both Chairman Subba Rao and Vice-Chairperson Bharati for their decision to join the TDP and emphasised that the election of the vice-chairperson is not merely a political matter; rather, it is fundamentally about the development of Piduguralla.
Srinivasa Rao assured attendees of his commitment to assist in the development of the Piduguralla municipal office and park. He also promised that the councillors who joined the TDP would receive funds to initiate development projects in their respective wards and pledged his continued support for their efforts.