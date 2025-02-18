Municipal chairman among 19 join TDP

Guntur: Piduguralla Municipal Chairman Subba Rao, Vice-Chairperson Unnam Bharati, and 17 municipal councillors joined the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in the presence of MLA Yarapathineni Srinivasa Rao on Monday.

During the event, MLA Srinivasa Rao expressed his gratitude to the municipal councillors for unanimously electing Unnam Bharati as the Vice-Chairperson of Piduguralla. He commended both Chairman Subba Rao and Vice-Chairperson Bharati for their decision to join the TDP and emphasised that the election of the vice-chairperson is not merely a political matter; rather, it is fundamentally about the development of Piduguralla.

Srinivasa Rao assured attendees of his commitment to assist in the development of the Piduguralla municipal office and park. He also promised that the councillors who joined the TDP would receive funds to initiate development projects in their respective wards and pledged his continued support for their efforts.