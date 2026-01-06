‘Murder of democracy’ in MPP by-polls alleged

Guntur: YSRCP MLC Lella Appireddy strongly condemned what he described as the height of lawlessness and anti-democratic conduct by the ruling party during the MPP by-elections at Vinjamuru and Bommanahalli. Addressing the media at the YSRCP central office in Tadepalli on Monday, he said democracy was brutally murdered as MPTC members were allegedly kidnapped in broad daylight, merely to secure control over MPP posts that carry a term of only six months. He termed such desperation for power a disgrace to democratic values.

He said that elected representatives were forcibly taken away in full public view, even as the police stood by as mute spectators. He said the ruling party had resorted to intimidation and rowdyism, while the police machinery failed to act despite incidents occurring right before their eyes. He further criticised the State Election Commission for behaving like a silent onlooker, stating that institutions meant to safeguard democracy appeared paralysed when violations took place.

Appireddy pointed out that in Bommanahalli, despite a majority of MPTC members belonging to YSRCP, the ruling party candidate was declared elected through coercion.