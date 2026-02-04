Rs 100 cr devpt works underway in Chittoor district: Collector

Chittoor: Chittoor District Collector Sumit Kumar said that development works worth Rs 100 crore are being taken up across the district. He was speaking at a review meeting on GST implementation held with concerned officials on Tuesday.

The Collector directed officials to ensure that all works taken up by the Housing Department under the PM–Ajay scheme are compulsorily entered on the web portal and that GST registration related to these works is completed fully without delay. He said that delays in GST payment approvals are affecting payments and data accuracy. Sumit Kumar stressed the need for coordination between departments even for small-value works and asked officials to discuss among themselves and resolve issues quickly. GST officials were instructed to identify fake tax payers. The Collector said that development works worth around Rs 29 crore are currently underway in the Kuppam constituency.

These include works in SC/ST colonies, PM Surya Ghar, PM Kusum schemes, hostel buildings and other related projects. He asked the Commercial Taxes Department to take steps to block tax transactions of defaulters identified by the department.