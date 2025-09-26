NAIDU hails Mega DSC as historic milestone

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday described the completion of the Mega DSC within 150 days of the NDA coalition taking office as a ‘historic achievement’, marking the recruitment of nearly 16,000 teachers at once.

At a role distribution ceremony for 15,941 successful candidates, held near the Secretariat in Velagapudi, Naidu said many had doubted whether the recruitment drive was possible, but his government proved it could be delivered within the promised timeline.

He congratulated HRD and IT minister Nara Lokesh for overseeing the process. “Teachers alone have the power to make Andhra Pradesh No. 1. A poverty-free society can be built only through education, and teachers are central to this transformation,” Naidu told the gathering.

Reacting to the question by Jandhyala Anjani of Prakasam district, he recalled the influence of his own economics professor, D L Narayana, who encouraged him to enter politics. “From the university campus I contested as MLA, and within two years became a minister,” he said.

Naidu also fielded questions from teachers on stage, reminiscing that some had once suggested he pursue the civil services. “I did not have that much patience then, and my education was limited. That is why I chose politics, and with the people’s blessing became CM,” he said. He urged teachers to recognize and nurture the talents of their students, and to align teaching with global changes. “If you teach according to the feelings of the children, they will achieve amazing results,” he advised.