Naidu seeks action plan for Vizag region devpt

Amaravati: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday directed officials to prepare an action plan for the comprehensive development of the Visakha Economic Region, spanning from Srikakulam to Konaseema. He said new policies must be framed to attract large-scale investments and transform the stretch into a major economic growth corridor.

Reviewing the progress of Visakha Economic Region at the Secretariat, Naidu stressed the need to enhance cargo handling facilities from Mulapet Port in Srikakulam to Kakinada Port, noting that the coastline serves as a key logistics route for Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, and Maharashtra. He said the region should be developed as part of an East–West coastal corridor to strengthen trade connectivity.

The Chief Minister highlighted the importance of promoting green energy projects and Visakhapatnam’s growing status as a global IT hub with Google’s next-gen AI data centre. He said Visakhapatnam should also evolve as a healthcare hub and destination for medical tourism, supported by new housing projects to meet urban demand.

The Visakha Economic Region is expected to attract investments worth $100–115 billion, including $15 billion from central government sectors and $85 billion from private investors. Officials were asked to create a Visakha Economic Region Authority to oversee implementation of the region’s development.