Naidu succeeding in projecting himself as the only hope of AP

Anantapur: TDP president and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu had unleashed a systematic campaign to politically demonise YSRCP and its leader YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at all levels, while projecting himself as the re-builder of the ailing AP State.

Chief Minister Naidu is using the most popular NTR Bharosa pension scheme to project himself as the promise keeper, since getting pension at their doorstep on the first of every month is like a boon to poor people.

Naidu’s visit to the district on Saturday and personally distributing pension to a few beneficiaries, calling the day as pension festival, did make an impact on people.

He is trying to convince people that in six months time he will implement 50 per cent of the ‘Super Six’ promises, including Anna Canteens, DSC recruitment, pension scheme etc, while striving for the development of the State, using his good political office as a king maker. He is driving home the point in every NTR Bharosa programmes in the State that it is possible only for him to balance finances between development and welfare. He proved his claims by making budgetary allocations to irrigation sector and inviting mega-industrialists to the State to set up employment-generating projects.

Political observers opined that Naidu’s multi-pronged approach is reaping rich dividends. They maintained that what Jagan Mohan Reddy could not achieved through his unconditional support to NDA, Naidu is able to achieve with his political weapon and commanding influence.

Naidu will totally disarm YSRCP by achieving capital Amaravati, Polavaram project and industrialisation of the State. These along with the implementation of welfare schemes would work in favor of the ruling party, observers say. In six months time, the ruling dispensation earned a good name.

At this pace, observers say, the day is not far off when the ruling party will be able to bury it’s rival politically.