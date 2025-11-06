Naidu unveils in UK vision for AI-driven Amaravati

Amaravati: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu has outlined before a distinguished audience in the UK his vision to transform Amaravati into an AI-driven ‘blue and green city’, combining sustainability with technological innovation.

Speaking at the Institute of Directors, London, Naidu said Andhra Pradesh has attracted substantial investments within a year due to its focus on speed of doing business and policy clarity.

Highlighting the growing influence of Artificial Intelligence (AI), Naidu said Andhra Pradesh is aligning its policies with emerging technologies. He said that Google will set up an AI data centre in Visakhapatnam, marking a major milestone in the state’s digital transformation. The initiative, he said, will drive research, innovation, and skill development, positioning Andhra Pradesh at the forefront of India’s technology-led growth. Naidu emphasised that the state government and the industry share responsibility for building a resilient foundation for future generations. He pointed to the Montha cyclone response as an example of how technology and real-time monitoring prevented loss of life and property. Stressing the urgency of climate action, he said all nations must unite to safeguard future generations. At the event, Nara Bhuvaneswari, managing director of Heritage Foods and managing trustee of NTR Trust, received two prestigious honours: The Distinguished Fellowship 2025 Award and The Golden Peacock Award for Corporate Governance.

Naidu hailed the recognition given to her, saying it symbolised Andhra Pradesh’s growing global presence. The recent India–UK trade cooperation agreement has paved the way for deeper economic collaboration, he added.

In her acceptance speech, Bhuvaneswari said the NTR Trust continues to serve people through Sanjeevani mobile health clinics, safe drinking water projects, disaster relief, and women empowerment initiatives. She reaffirmed the Trust’s mission to uplift living standards and ensure dignity for all.

Naidu congratulated other awardees, including Dr. Krishnaprasad Chigurupati, Prof. Peter Bonfield, and Harshbeena Jhaveri, on their awards describing their achievements as “a testament to the state’s evolving leadership in governance, enterprise, and social development”.