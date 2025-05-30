Naidu visionary leader, Minister Anita lauds

Kadapa: Home Minister V Anita has lauded Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu is a visionary leader and always thinks about development of the State. She said, the CM at the age of 75 years with 40 years of political experience is thinking about the future of children of Andhra Pradesh.

Addressing the huge gathering at TDP Mahanadu held in Kadapa on Thursday, Minister Anita pointed out that many companies are coming forward to invest in the State, due to the CM’s efforts.

She said, “Naidu has eradicated factionism in Rayalaseema region and provided livelihood to people. Sri City also developed under his rule only.”

Reminding that ganja was rampant across the State during previous YSRCP rule and there was no law and order, Anita said State went back by 20 years in development and many cases were booked on opposition party leaders.

Anita said there were no jobs also. She appealed party activists to start working for 2029 elections.

MLA Madhavi assures development of Kadapa

Kadapa MLA R Madhavi Reddy assured that she will develop infrastructure in Kadapa and keep up her election promises. Speaking at Mahanadu, she pointed out though the State government is facing financial crisis, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is implementing welfare schemes and releasing funds for the development of Kadapa. She recalled that TDP had history of starting projects, and solved drinking water problem in Rayalaseema region. She further said that students of Rayalaseema region got software jobs because of Naidu’s efforts, who developed the IT industry in the erstwhile AP.

The MLA claimed that TDP is the party of the downtrodden and weaker sections; it is a party with discipline and commitment. TDP has provided assurance to the elderly by giving pensions, initiated projects for Rayalaseema and quenched the thirst of millions of people.

Our beloved young leader, Nara Lokesh, is carrying forward NTR’s ideals and principles, bringing many reforms in administration and development.

Chandrababu symbolizes determination, discipline, skill, and patience, she stated. She said that if Polavaram is completed and Krishna waters are brought to Banakacherla, nothing can stop Rayalaseema’s development.