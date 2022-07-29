Naidu vows to stand by Polavarm oustees

Vijayawada: TDP supremo and former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday assured the Polavaram displaced that he will stand by the affected families till justice is done to them.

Addressing the public after visiting the flood-affected areas of Velerupadu mandal in Eluru district and after interacting with the flood-victims, TDP chief said that he will certainly stand by the displaced families. He also promised them that a separate Polavaram district will be formed once the TDP comes back to power.

The TDP supremo said that at least seven mandals are affected with Polavaram project and the Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy could not come to the rescue of the people in the submerged areas. When he (Jagan) was in trouble, he undertook pada yatra and when the people are facing difficulties, he is moving in the air.

"If one moves only on the ground then the actual facts will come to his notice. CM does not want to know the ground reality," Naidu maintained.

He said that he came to the areas only to have first hand information on the damage caused by the floods and to know the actual problems being faced by the victims. The ruling party even threatened some locals not to attend his meetings, he added.

He demanded that complete relief and rehabilitation package should be provided to the Polavaram displaced. He said the state government is unable to complete the Polavaram project and the Chief Minister expressed his inability with the total compensation to be paid to the people in the submerged areas raised to Rs 20,000 crore. He demanded that the state government come to the rescue of the affected and pay the relief to the satisfaction of the victims.