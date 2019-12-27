Nalanda students hold Expo to fund Flag Day: Collector Mohammad Imtiaz

Vijayawada: District Collector Mohammad Imtiaz inaugurated a Creative Exhibition cum Sales organised by Nalanda Degree College here on Friday. The exhibition was showcased with articles prepared by the college students organised at Swarna Convention.

Speaking on the occasion, the District Collector appreciated the students for distributing 1000 cloth bags to avoid using plastic carry bags. He lauded the students for their generosity of giving the money collected by the sales of articles to Flag Day fund which reflects patriotism and social responsibility.

He also appreciated the college management for imparting social service activities among the students. He said to come up in life discipline is very important and to be successful in life, hard work and commitment are essential.

College principal, M Anuradha, Sainik Welfare Assistant Director VV Raja Rao, staff, students and others were present.