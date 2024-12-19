Nara Bhuvaneswari visits govt. degree college in Kuppam inspires youth

In a motivational address at the local government degree college in Kuppam, Nara Bhuvaneswari, wife of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, emphasized the pivotal role of youth in shaping the future of the country. During her visit, she engaged with students, asserting that hard work is the key to achieving success.

Bhuvaneswari, who also planted saplings in the college premises, praised the achievements of women in the IT sector, highlighting their progress in various fields. "When you pursue your goals with vision, you can create miracles," she stated, citing her husband CM Chandrababu as her inspiration due to his continuous commitment to public service.

Bhuvaneswari acknowledged the sacrifices parents make for their children's education, stressing the importance of students respecting that trust. She noted the monumental shift in women's societal roles, remarking, "Once confined to the home, women now lead in all areas."

Addressing the constituents, she reaffirmed her husband's dedication to their welfare and underscored their ambitious goal of a poverty-free society under the Swarnandhra-Vision 2047 initiative. "We owe a great deal to the people of Kuppam, who love and support Chandrababu as their own. I promise that in the next five years, we will transform Kuppam into a model constituency for development in our country," Bhuvaneswari declared.

Prior to her engagement with the students, she inspected the construction of her house in Sivapuram, Shantipuram Mandal. The event saw a strong turnout from MLC Srikanth and numerous leaders and activists from the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) showing their support.