Nara Brahmani at Alampur Jogulamba Temple

On the occasion of Vasantha panchami, Nara Brahmani Wife of Nara Lokesh had been visited to the Alampur Jogulamba Temples today morning and had...

On the occasion of Vasantha panchami, Nara Brahmani Wife of Nara Lokesh had been visited to the Alampur Jogulamba Temples today morning and had darshan of Amma varu and performed Kunkumarchana.

The temple EO Purendhar along with temple Poojari welcomed her .





