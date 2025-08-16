Nara Lokesh asks women to take selfies with free bus tickets and share

Andhra Pradesh Education, IT, and Electronics Minister Nara Lokesh has urged the global community to support women's empowerment initiatives in Andhra Pradesh. He announced a unique campaign encouraging women to take selfies with their free bus tickets, using the hashtag #FREEbusTicketSelfie.

The minister highlighted that the state government is committed to providing free bus travel that ensures safety and dignity for all women. He emphasised that each free bus ticket represents hope, freedom, and dignity, creating opportunities for women to travel without financial constraints.

Minister Lokesh expressed pride in the Andhra Pradesh government's efforts to empower women through initiatives such as the Stree Shakti and Free Bus Travel Scheme, reinforcing the commitment to freedom and equality for all.