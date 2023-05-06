Narasaraopet: Crest gate works begin at Pulichintala Project

Narasaraopet : The engineers of Dr KL Rao Sagar Pulichintala Project on Friday shifted huge cranes on the project bridge and started the work to install the new crest gate No 16.

The project crest gate was washed away in the floodwater on August 5, 2021. The officials of the project set up a temporary gate in the place crest gate which was washed away in the floodwater.

The officials suspended the vehicle movement on the project bridge for 10 days.

According to sources in Dr K L Rao Sagar Pulichintala Project, the engineers are using huge cranes on the bridge which cannot be shifted easily and cause inconvenience to the vehicle movement.

After setting up the crest gate, they will conduct a trial run and use the crest gate. After completion of the works, the officials will revive the vehicle movement on the bridge.