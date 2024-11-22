Narsipatnam tank bund my dream project, says Speaker

Vijayawada: Assembly Speaker Chintakayala Ayyanna Patrudu said that it was his dream project to construct a tank bund at Pedda Cheruvu in Narsipatnam.

Addressing a review of department of tourism and roads and buildings on the premises of the Assembly here on Thursday, the Speaker said that he had been dreaming of such a wonderful project for the last eight years. He instructed the officials of both the departments to take up the tank bund work and complete it as soon as possible.

The Speaker recalled that Rs 2.06 crore was spent in 2018 during the TDP regime to widen the road around the Narsipatnam Pedda Cheruvu to beautify the tank bund. They had also mobilised Rs 6.49 crore including Rs 79 lakh from the Tourism department and Rs 5.70 crore from the R&B to erect the statues of freedom fighters around tank along with track garden. The R&B spent Rs 2.06 crore and Tourism department spent Rs 5 lakh. The rest of the works were stopped by the YSRCP government.

Ayyanna Patrudu personally spent Rs 1 lakh for setting up a statue of elephant on the tank bund.

R&B principal secretary Kantilal Dande and tourism secretary Vinay Chand and other officials held a meeting with the initiative of the Speaker. During the review, the officials estimated that the R&B department needs to spend Rs 4.10 crore and tourism department Rs 6.4 crore for completing the project. Both the secretaries assured the Speaker that they will prepare the proposals by December 15 and will send the same to the Finance department for approval.