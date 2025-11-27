National Milk Day celebrated at College of Dairy Technology

Tirupati: Indian Dairy Association - Andhra Pradesh (IDA-AP) Local Chapter and College of Dairy Technology, Sri Venkateswara Veterinary University, Tirupati, jointly marked National Milk Day on Wednesday, honouring birth anniversary of Dr Verghese Kurien, known as ‘Milk Man of India.’

At the event held on the college campus, organisers garlanded Dr Kurien’s portrait and paid floral tributes. Speakers recalled his contributions to strengthening India’s dairy sector and supporting rural milk producers, particularly women.

As part of celebrations, Chandrasekhar Nagajyothi from Garigachineepalli village in Kuppam mandal was felicitated after being selected as the Best Woman Dairy Farmer of Andhra Pradesh for 2025 by IDA-AP. She received a certificate and a cash award of Rs 10,000. An elocution competition on ‘Ensuring better returns to milk producers’ was conducted for students from six colleges in Tirupati, including SV Agriculture College, College of Veterinary Science, College of Dairy Technology, SV Arts College, and Home Science departments of SV University and SP Women’s University. Participation certificates were given to all, and the top three students received cash prizes. SVVU Vice-Chancellor Dr JV Ramana, IDA-AP Chairman Dr Ravi Kumar and other officials, staff, students, and representatives of Shreeja Mahila Milk Producers Company Limited took part in the programme.