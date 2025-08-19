NDA govt committed to developing Vizag as a tourist hub: Dola

Visakhapatnam: Social Welfare and District In-charge Minister Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy mentioned that the NDA government is committed to developing Visakhapatnam as a tourist destination.

On Monday, he, along with Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha, performed the ground breaking ceremony and unveiled the stone plaque for the construction of the Trishula and Damarukam, which will be built at a height of 55-ft at a cost of Rs 1.55 crore at Kailasagiri.

Speaking on the occasion, the district in-charge Minister stated that Visakhapatnam would be developed as a tourist hub and the district will witness all-round growth in the coming days. As per the ideas of Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, Visakhapatnam will be revamped into a tourist, IT and educational hub, the minister assured.

Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy opined that Visakhapatnam is a beautiful tourist place and has great scope to shine at the global level.

Later, the UH3H Helicopter Museum, established at a cost of Rs.3.5 crore, was inaugurated at the Beach Road by the ministers, MLAs and VMRDA and district officials. . District collector MN Harendhira Prasad, Mayor Peela Srinivasa Rao, VMRDA chairperson MV Pranav Gopal, MLAs Ch Vamsi Krishna Srinivas and P Vishnu Kumar Raju, Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) Commissioner KS Vishwanathan and naval officials participated in the programme.